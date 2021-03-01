Route 66 has long been a symbol of Americana, the idea of The Heartland and wide-open country which is central to pop culture ideals of the United States Midwest. However, in Jack Harlow’s “Route 66” video from his debut album That’s What They All Say, Jack and guest rapper EST Gee give a tour of their Louisville, Kentucky environs that won’t include any famous landmarks name-checked by Bobby Troup and Nat King Cole.

Harlow himself, however, is rapidly becoming a fixture of pop culture thanks to the success of his song “What’s Poppin” and the resulting abundance of television appearances and brand partnership opportunities coming his way. In March alone, he’s billed to perform on Saturday Night Live and play 2-on-2 basketball with 2 Chainz and Quavo for Bleacher Report’s B/R Open Run at NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. It’s not the first time he partnered with a brand to play hoops; in November last year, he participated in TikTok’s basketball tournament as well.

Before that, he had a ton of guest spots including ones with French Montana, Saweetie, and TDE’s Reason, while racking up TV performances on The Tonight Show, the MTV VMAs, and BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.