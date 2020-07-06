Getty Image
Music

DaBaby Has The Top Two Songs On The Hot 100 Chart As ‘Rockstar’ Remains At No. 1

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

At the start of June, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the single’s run of prosperity continues: On the Hot 100 chart dated July 11, “Rockstar” claims the N0. 1 spot for a fourth week.

Furthermore, Jack Harlow’s remix of “Whats Poppin” — which features DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne — has risen from No. 8 to No. 2, meaning that DaBaby currently occupies the chart’s top two spots. DaBaby is now the first artist to hold the top two spots on the Hot 100 since Ariana Grande did it in February 2019. (On the chart dated February 23, Grande actually occupied the top three spots, thanks to “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next.”)

This week’s chart brought noteworthy trivia about other artists as well. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rose up to the No. 8 spot, making it his third top-ten hit. That’s the most songs in the top ten among the former One Direction members.

Meanwhile, Post Malone’s “Circles” has left the top ten, over two months after the single broke the all-time record for most time spent in the top ten.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×