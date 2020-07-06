At the start of June, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the single’s run of prosperity continues: On the Hot 100 chart dated July 11, “Rockstar” claims the N0. 1 spot for a fourth week.

Furthermore, Jack Harlow’s remix of “Whats Poppin” — which features DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne — has risen from No. 8 to No. 2, meaning that DaBaby currently occupies the chart’s top two spots. DaBaby is now the first artist to hold the top two spots on the Hot 100 since Ariana Grande did it in February 2019. (On the chart dated February 23, Grande actually occupied the top three spots, thanks to “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next.”)

With "Rockstar" and "Whats Poppin" at Nos. 1 and 2 on this week's #Hot100, @DaBabyDaBaby is the first act to rule the top two positions of the chart since @ArianaGrande in February 2019. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2020

This week’s chart brought noteworthy trivia about other artists as well. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rose up to the No. 8 spot, making it his third top-ten hit. That’s the most songs in the top ten among the former One Direction members.

.@Harry_Styles now has the most solo top 10 hits on the #Hot100, among all former members of @onedirection. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Post Malone’s “Circles” has left the top ten, over two months after the single broke the all-time record for most time spent in the top ten.

