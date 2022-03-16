Of all the surprise superstars and breakout artists to emerge during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps the most unexpected was Jack Harlow. The Kentucky-raised rapper had some buzz before landing his No. 2 single “What’s Poppin” in 2020, but the outsized reaction to that track had many assuming he would just be another hip-hop one-hit-wonder — an expectation that he shattered with his debut album, That’s What They All Say, in 2021. Now, hordes of newly converted fans can’t help wondering when his follow-up is coming, especially after the release of his Drake-esque new single “Nail Tech.”

Harlow answers that question in a new profile in Rolling Stone, revealing that “Nail Tech” isn’t just the beginning but it’s also “probably my least favorite song on the album.” Intriguingly, it appears that Jack revealed the album’s title on Instagram months ago, although no one could have known that at the time. It’s called Come Home The Kids Miss You and it’s projected for a May 6 release date. He says that he prefers his more heartfelt, introspective tracks like “Rendezvous,” promising more on the album.

“My new s*t is much more serious,” he says. “Right now, my message is letting muh’f*ckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the bitches,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”