Jack Harlow Celebrates His ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix Hitting No. 2 On The Hot 100

Just a year ago, Jack Harlow was a rapper on the rise whose steady stream of polished, independently released full-length projects culminated in Confetti, a well-received mixtape that landed the Louisville, Kentucky-bred rapper on a number of radars. Those radars went ballistic this year with the release of “What’s Poppin,” the single from his Sweet Action EP which became a surprise hit and launched Harlow into superstardom. With the release of a remix featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, “What’s Poppin” became an even bigger hit this past week, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That newfound success isn’t lost on the kid from Kentucky, who expressed his gratitude with a tweet that also revealed the heights of his ambition. He’s happy to have No. 2, but what he really wants is that No. 1 spot. “NUMBER 2 IN THE WORLD,” he wrote in a technically inaccurate tweet (Billboard only counts US sales/streams). “Damn I love y’all…can we take it up one more????”

It’s entirely possible. The “What’s Poppin” remix does feature the current No. 1 artist on the Hot 100, DaBaby, as well as a longtime fan-favorite in Lil Wayne. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez’s profile has risen considerably with the advent of his Quarantine Radio livestream series, while the remix as yet to receive a music video, which could help drive streams all over again. Meanwhile, Harlow himself is continuing to bask in the growing glow of the spotlight focused on him; he recently finagled his growing popularity into a feature on G-Eazy’s “Moana.”

Check out the “What’s Poppin” remix above.

