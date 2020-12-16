After making his television debut on The Tonight Show earlier this year, Jack Harlow returns to close out the year, way more successful and with his debut album in tow. In the months since his first appearance, Harlow was featured on XXL‘s 2020 Freshman cover, went No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the “What’s Poppin” remix, and appeared on the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards alongside Chika, Polo G, and Rapsody. Last night, he graced the set of Fallon’s show with a pair of pre-recorded performances forming a medley of album cut “Rendezvous” and single “Way Out.”

In the first half, Harlow performs the nostalgic “Rendezvous” from his childhood bedroom (or a passable likeness thereof), decorated with rap posters including the cover of his album, That’s What They All Say. In the second, the scene shifts to the floor of a circus tent, highlighting the parallel change in his situation from dreaming about rap stardom to joining the big show. As he raps “Way Out,” dancers contort and pose behind him, giving the performance the air of more elaborate staging and further underlining how impressive his come-up has been.

Watch Jack Harlow’s Tonight Show performance above.

That’s What They All Say is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.