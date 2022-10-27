Has Jack Harlow Ever Performed Or Hosted On ‘SNL?’

Jack Harlow is having a big year after the release of his album Come Home The Kids Miss You. He’ll only be getting higher from here, especially since it was recently announced that the “First Class” rapper will be pulling double duty on SNL by both hosting the show and performing as a guest on Oct. 29.

This is not Harlow’s first collision with the SNL universe. He was the musical guest on March 27 of this year. He performed a medley of “Tyler Herro” and “What’s Poppin” as well as “Same Guy” with Adam Levine. He has never hosted it before, though.

We already received the promo for his forthcoming SNL episode. In it, the cast members try and fail to guess his “Halloween costume,” to his disappointment. The guesses include “a box of Kleenex,” “a cotton ball,” “the whole White Lotus,” “a pimp on a cruise ship,” “a sexy Yeti,” “Fluff Daddy,” “almost historically-accurate Jesus,” and Macklemore, none of which are remotely close to his actual inspiration. Finally, he tells them, “this is just my outfit,” but once he gets a moment alone, he reveals that it is really is a costume — a really funny one, at that.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.