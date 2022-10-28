All The Musical Guests Coming To ‘SNL’ In November 2022

After Saturday Night Live had a stacked October lineup of musicians for spooky season. Megan Thee Stallion appeared as both the host and musical guest last weekend, doing everything from a parody sketch of hospital dramas to performing a medley of her recent songs “NDA” and “Plan B” from her album Traumazine. Jack Harlow is doing double hosting duties this Saturday on October 29, although his song choices have not been revealed.

At the start of October, Willow performed “Curious/Furious” and “Ur A Stranger” alongside The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Brendan Gleeson as the episode’s host.

Last but certainly not least, Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller hosted the season 48 premiere on October 1, with Kendrick Lamar giving an incredible blended performance of “Rich Spirit” and “N95” from his recent record, Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers. Lamar also brought Sampha out for his second song choice in “Father Time.”

SNL appears to be continuing the momentum into the holiday season. Steve Lacy has been announced as the musical guest on November 5, kicking off the performances for the month. Comedian Amy Schumer is scheduled as the host for that show. Lacy made news recently after fans debated him breaking a camera that was thrown onstage.

As the weeks continue, SNL will share their additional November lineups via social media. View the promotional teasers for Jack Harlow’s episode this weekend above.

