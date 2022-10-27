Like Megan Thee Stallion before him, Jack Harlow is hosting and performing on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which naturally means a hilarious promo ahead of the show. Since it’s almost Halloween, the quick sketch revolves around cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez trying to guess Harlow’s costume.

Decked out in a white t-shirt and chinos with a huge white fur coat, Harlow greets the cast members and expresses his excitement. They compliment him on his costume, but it quickly becomes clear they have no idea what it is. As they run through a list of options that includes “a box of Kleenex,” “a cotton ball,” “the whole White Lotus” (I may have screamed here), “a pimp on a cruise ship,” “a sexy Yeti,” “Fluff Daddy,” “almost historically-accurate Jesus,” and Macklemore (I temporarily died), Harlow becomes increasingly exasperated.

Finally, he tells them, “this is just my outfit,” but when he’s finally alone in the elevator, he disappointedly sighs as he reveals his true costume inspiration. Obviously, Harlow’s got a gift for this comedy stuff, which’ll serve him well as he joins more outrageous sketches on Saturday (and hopefully gets to show his chops when the White Men Can’t Jump remake comes out).

Watch Jack Harlow’s SNL promo above and catch him as he hosts and performs this Saturday, October 29.

