Jack Harlow landed another movie role before his debut movie, White Men Can’t Jump, has even been released. According to Deadline, the Louisville rapper turned actor will be appearing in the Apple Original Film ‘The Instigators’ alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The film, written by Affleck with Chuck MacLean and directed by Doug Liman, will also feature a murderer’s row of film talent including Alfred Molina, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ron Perlman, and Ving Rhames. The plot will follow a pair of thieves on the run after a botched robbery (those Afflecks love their heist films, eh?).

Harlow may be a relative novice to acting, but he’s gotten some great looks so far. He’s also shown an ability to turn on the charm in smaller doses; he’s acted ads for Doritos and New Balance, as well as taking on a few funny spots during his stint as a Saturday Night Live host. Jack and Bowen Yang drew great reviews in their unhinged “Bartenders” sketch, so provided his upcoming roles don’t demand a lot of heavy acting, the screen rookie should do okay.

We’ll find out just how talented he is — at acting and at basketball — when White Men Can’t Jump comes to Hulu on May 19.