Tonight (April 15), Jai Paul delivered his first live performance — ever. Paul made his live concert debut on the Mojave Stage at Coachella.

Granted, while fans weren’t sure what to expect from a Jai Paul performance, given the fact that there’s nothing to really go off of, his set was one of the biggest draws at this year’s festival. During his set, Paul performed some fan favorites, including “Genevieve” and “100,000.” It’s worth noting that while fans on-site were able to capture parts of the performance, the live stream wasn’t shared on YouTube, thus adding to Paul’s elusivity.

Over the course of more than years in the industry, Paul has laid relatively low. Since signing to XL Recordings in 2011, he has only released three official singles, however, his early material has greatly influenced the music landscape as a hole. “BTSTU” has been sampled by artists like Drake and Beyoncé, and “Jasmine” received much critical acclaim upon its release.

Shortly before his Coachella performance, Paul released a compilation called Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) on vinyl. This is a collection of demos that leaked online 10 years ago, but never materialized into an actual album. Only 3,000 copies of the vinyls were made available for a brief period of 24 hours.

You can check out clips of Jai Paul’s first-ever live performance at Coachella above.