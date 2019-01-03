Getty Image

James Blake hasn’t said much about his upcoming album, but he’s at least hinted that a follow-up to 2016’s The Colour In Anything is on the way. In December, fans who bought tickets for Blake’s upcoming tour received an email that said their purchase included “a copy of his forthcoming project.” Now there’s new information, and although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it appears that Blake’s next album will be out this month.

A Reddit thread on the Indieheads subreddit points out that there is a page on French Amazon (which is still up as of this posting) for a new James Blake album titled Assume Form, and it says the album’s release date is January 25. Furthermore, the page also lists other artists who contributed to the record, and the list includes Travis Scott, Andre 3000, Rosalía, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and UK rapper SwaVay. A lot of these potential collaborations make sense, too. Blake appeared on Travis Scott’s Astroworld highlight “Stop Trying To Be God,” he recently teased new material with Andre 3000, and he’s also worked with Sumney and SwaVay. Blake released The Colour In Anything with barely any advance notice, so it’s possible he’s getting behind-the-scenes things ready for a similar sort of release.

The page also includes a 12-song tracklist, so check that out below.

1. “Assume Form”

2. “Mile High”

3. “Tell Them”

4. “Into The Red”

5. “Barefoot In The Park”

6. “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”

7. “Are You In Love?”

8. “Where’s The Catch?”

9. “I’ll Come Too”

10. “Power On”

11. “Don’t Miss It”

12. “Lullaby For My Insomniac”