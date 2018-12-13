Philip Cosores

Earlier this month, James Blake announced that he would be embarking on a North American tour, with 16 dates stretched over the course of a month in February and March. The announcement didn’t come with news of a new album, but there’s evidence that suggests one is on its way: A fan who bought tickets for the tour shared a screenshot on Reddit of an email he received following his purchase, which begins, “Your James Blake tickets include a copy of his forthcoming project.” The message then goes on to provide instructions on how to redeem a code to get the project. Unfortunately, the email did not include any other pertinent info like a release date, album art, or a tracklist.

Blake’s most recent album is 2016’s The Colour In Anything, but he’s remained active since then. This year, he teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never for two tracks on his Age Of album, “We’ll Take It” and “Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen.” He also appeared on two of the year’s biggest hip-hop albums: He features on “King’s Dead” and “Bloody Waters” from the Black Panther soundtrack, as well as “Stop Trying To Be God” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

He’s also shared some new material of his own. Since The Colour In Anything, he’s released three new singles: “Vincent” (a Don McLean cover), “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” and “Don’t Miss It.” He also teased new material with Andre 3000 during a recent DJ set.