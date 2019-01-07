Getty Image

Over the past month or so, there have been some not-so-subtle hints that a new James Blake album is on the way. In mid-December, fans who bought tickets for Blake’s tour received an email that read, “Your James Blake tickets include a copy of his forthcoming project,” although no other info about this project was included. Then, just a few days ago, what appeared to be info about the new album leaked on the French Amazon site, info that suggested the album was called Assume Form. Now, at least the title has been confirmed by Blake himself.

There is now a website for the album, assumeform.com, and aside from an animated graphic featuring the album title, the page also features a short bit of minimal, ambient music playing on a loop, perhaps a portion of music from the new album.

The leaked Amazon info was correct about the album title, so perhaps it’s also right about the tracklist and featured artists. If that is true, the 12-song record will feature appearances from Travis Scott, Andre 3000, Rosalía, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and UK rapper SwaVay. Amazon also listed a release date of January 25, so if that is accurate, the follow-up to Blake’s 2016 album The Colour In Anything will be here soon.