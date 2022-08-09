Atlanta-based upstart Young Nudy has been gaining momentum in his hometown for years. While it’s hard to tell when or if his breakout to the mainstream will come, this week, he launched another salvo in his ongoing campaign to take over the music world. After he won plenty of success by teaming up with Pi’erre Bourne in 2019 on Sli’merre, it makes sense he’d reunite for another go-round with the spaced-out producer as he stands on the cusp of his potential leap to a higher plateau.

On EA Monster, Nudy follows up his 2021 mixtapes Dr. Ev4l and Rich Shooter with 11 tracks of distorted, eerie beats from Bourne featuring Nudy’s signature trap boasts and threats. The bleary-eyed vibe is one of the big reasons why Nudy has caught on with younger fans in Atlanta — vibes over everything — but if they can drive up the streams on this one to a commensurate level to his popularity at home, it could be an advantage as many folks’ first introduction to Nudy when it reaches the Billboard radar. There’s little in the rap world that sounds much like it, and it could grab enough attention to get him to that next level.

You can listen to EA Monster below.