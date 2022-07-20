Pi’erre Bourne Announces The Dates For His Good Movie World Tour

Producer turned rapper Pi’erre Bourne is embarking on a world tour this summer, running through autumn. The tour comes after releasing a joint album with Juicy J in June and reuniting with Lil Uzi Vert on his album The Life Of Pi’erre 5 last year. Check out the tour dates below.

09/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

09/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/08 – Dallas, TX @@ House of Blues Dallas

09/10 – New Orleans, LA @@ House of Blues New Orleans

09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/05 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom*

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/12 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

11/02 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy*

11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*

11/04 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix*

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Klubben*

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset*

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater*

11/09 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom*

11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ The Box*

11/12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna*

11/14 – Vienna, AT @ Flex*

11/15 – Zurich, CH @ Exil*

11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers*

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute 2*

11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2*

11/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom*

11/23 – Lille, FR @ Black Lab*

11/ 24 – Paris, FR @ Elysée tmartr*

12/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid*

12/14 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell*

12/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre*

12/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation*