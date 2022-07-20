Pi’erre Bourne Announces The Dates For His Good Movie World Tour

Producer turned rapper Pi’erre Bourne is embarking on a world tour this summer, running through autumn. The tour comes after releasing a joint album with Juicy J in June and reuniting with Lil Uzi Vert on his album The Life Of Pi’erre 5 last year. Check out the tour dates below.
09/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
09/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/08 – Dallas, TX @@ House of Blues Dallas
09/10 – New Orleans, LA @@ House of Blues New Orleans
09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
09/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/05 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/08 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom*
10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/12 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*
11/02 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy*
11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*
11/04 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix*
11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Klubben*
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset*
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater*
11/09 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom*
11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ The Box*
11/12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna*
11/14 – Vienna, AT @ Flex*
11/15 – Zurich, CH @ Exil*
11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers*
11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute 2*
11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2*
11/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom*
11/23 – Lille, FR @ Black Lab*
11/ 24 – Paris, FR @ Elysée tmartr*
12/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid*
12/14 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell*
12/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre*
12/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation*