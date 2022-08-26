Pi’erre Bourne’s new album Good Movie is set to arrive next month after a joint album with Juicy J in June and reuniting with Lil Uzi Vert on his album The Life Of Pi’erre 5 last year. Today, he’s giving fans another taste of the LP with the release of the title track.

This also follows his recent collaboration with Young Nudy for EA Monster, which followed up Nudy’s 2021 mixtapes Dr. Ev4l and Rich Shooter with 11 tracks of distorted, eerie beats from Bourne featuring Nudy’s signature trap boasts and threats. It was not their first time working together; the pair teamed up in 2019 on Sli’merre, it makes sense he’d reunite for another go-round with the spaced-out producer as he stands on the cusp of his potential leap to a higher plateau.

This fall, the producer turned rapper will be heading out on a tour to promote the record. It’ll kick off at the start of September in Houston, Texas at House Of Blues, and will continue through mid-December. The plentiful North American dates will then be followed by a run in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to bring the new songs to all of his fans.

Listen to “Good Movie” above.

Good Movie is out 9/2 via Interscope Records.