Janelle Monae’s New Grimes Collaboration ‘Pynk’ Is About Exactly What You Think It’s About

04.10.18 2 hours ago

It’s been a minute for both Janelle Monáe and Grimes since they’ve released new albums: Grimes dropped Art Angels in 2015, while Monae’s latest, The Electric Lady, came out back in 2013. The pair previously collaborated on the Art Angels track “Venus Fly,” and both are making their way back, though: Grimes is working on a “highly collaborative” album now, and Monáe’s fourth album, Dirty Computer, comes out on April 27. Now, the two are back together on a new collaboration, a track from Dirty Computer called “Pynk,” which is about exactly it sounds like.

The video description confirms that “Pynk” is indeed a female empowerment anthem: “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self-love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

Grimes isn’t the only collaborator on the album: Julia Michaels is credited as one of the writers on “Make Me Feel,” and Monáe previously said that Prince was helping her work on the album before he passed away.

Watch the video for “Pynk” above. Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSGRIMESJANELLE MONAEPynk

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP