It’s been a minute for both Janelle Monáe and Grimes since they’ve released new albums: Grimes dropped Art Angels in 2015, while Monae’s latest, The Electric Lady, came out back in 2013. The pair previously collaborated on the Art Angels track “Venus Fly,” and both are making their way back, though: Grimes is working on a “highly collaborative” album now, and Monáe’s fourth album, Dirty Computer, comes out on April 27. Now, the two are back together on a new collaboration, a track from Dirty Computer called “Pynk,” which is about exactly it sounds like.

The video description confirms that “Pynk” is indeed a female empowerment anthem: “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self-love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

Grimes isn’t the only collaborator on the album: Julia Michaels is credited as one of the writers on “Make Me Feel,” and Monáe previously said that Prince was helping her work on the album before he passed away.

Watch the video for “Pynk” above. Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.