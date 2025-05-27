It’s Miss Jackson if you’re nasty. But, icon if you are the AMA organizers. Today (May 26), Janet Jackson showed just why she was bestowed the Icon Award during the 2025 American Music Awards.

Instead of picking a handful of musicians for a tribute set in her honor, the “Rhythm Nation” singer took to the stage. With a few of Janet’s trusted background dancers, she performed a medley of her greatest hits.

To open the dazzling performance, an audio clip to the cadence of “Control.” Although the song launched Janet into a new career pinnacle, she opted for two other tunes beloved by fans.

The first track Janet performed was 2001’s”Someone To Call My Lover.” Thanks to a growing trend on TikTok, the All For You song has been reintroduced to a new generation of pop music lovers.

For her last tune, Janet treated viewed to the album’s breakout title track, “All For You.”

Fresh off a year of touring and a Las Vegas residency, Janet Jackson did not miss a step showing why she’s the blueprint to several generations of entertainers.

Watch Janet Jackson’s full performance at the 2025 American Music Awards here. View the full winners list for the 2025 American Music Awards here.