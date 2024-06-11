In two months, Victoria Monét will celebrate the one-year anniversary of her debut album Jaguar II. The era attached to that album is far from over as “Alright” was recently enlisted as the fourth single from the album, joining “Smoke,” “Party Girls,” and the Grammy-nominated “On My Mama.” As if that wasn’t enough, Monét has also answered fans’ numerous request for an “Alright” music video. The Kaytranada-produced track finally received the visual treatment in an absolute spectacle that Monét used to honor Janet Jackson with dance moves undeniably inspired by the legendary singer’s 1990s and 2000s era. Look no further than the black-and-white fedora and suit that Monét dons in the visual.

The video was directed by Dave Myers and choreographed by Sean Bankhead who is also responsible for the choreography in Monét’s “On My Mama” video. Aside from the Janet Jackson-inspired moves, Monét is nothing short of dazzling in the “Alright” video. She brings the fire and bears the elements and some skin in the three-minunte performance that should go down as one of the best visuals of the year.

Monét’s video for “Alright” is hopefully a sign of her return to good health after she was forced to cancel multiple festival performances last month. They included Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic and this past weekend’s Governors Ball in New York. “Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise!” Monét said in a statement at the time. “Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon.”

Monét’s next performances will take place at Broccoli City in July and Lollapalooza Chicago, Outside Lands, and Victoria Park London in August.

You can watch the “Alright” video above.

