Back on February 14, a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of sexually violating an underage girl was voluntarily dropped. Since then hip-hop heads have had their eye on the lawyer behind the filing. Well, so has a New York judge.

Today (February 22), Tony Buzbee has reportedly been denied the ability to practice law in New York. According to legal journalist, Meghann Cuniff, the Committee on Grievances for the Southern District of New York is responsible for the ruling.

In documents obtained (viewable here) by Cuniff, after investigating complaints of attorney misconduct the committee learned that Buzbee failed to ask for permission to practice in the district.

As a result, Buzbee no longer has permission to practice law in the Southern District of New York (which includes the entirety of New York City and its five boroughs as well as Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties).

Although the case Buzbee filed against Jay-Z has already been dropped, his multiple cases against Diddy within New York City’s jurisdiction could now be in jeopardy. The courts have reportedly advised Buzbee to seek “pro hac vice” admission or special permission from the legal body to proceed in those matters.

Tony Buzbee has not yet issued a public response to the reports.