Jay-Z hosts an annual Roc Nation Brunch, but he’d probably bypass his own star-studded soirée if given the option to deposit $500,000 into his already-overflowing bank account.

Hov sat down with Gayle King for the latest CBS Mornings, where King asked him to settle a years-long online debate with various mutations. “If you a had choice between getting paid $500,000 in cash or lunch with Jay-Z, which would you choose?” King asked.

Jay-Z barely needed two seconds to think before shrugging and saying, “You gotta take the money. What I’m gonna say?” King’s counterpoint was that wisdom garnered from Jay-Z during lunch would pay endless dividends, but Jay-Z wouldn’t be swayed. “You got all that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal! I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal.”

He continued, “Take the $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It’s all there. If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was gonna happen, happened. Everything I said I wanted to do, I’ve done. There’s the blueprint. The blueprint — literally — to me and my life and my journey is there already.”

There you have it. While King got Jay-Z’s answer, an Instagram user named K Rich briefly bonded with Jay-Z over the question during last week’s Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. In the Instagram video, K Rich told Jay-Z he would “take that $500K!” Jay-Z walked over to fist-bump him and say, “Be good, man.”

Watch that clip below, and watch the CBS Mornings snippet of King with Jay-Z above.