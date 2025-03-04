After a tumultuous few weeks, a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexually assaulting alongside Diddy an underage girl was voluntarily dropped. However, in the public’s eyes as well as Jay-Z’s his reputation and finances have taken a devastating hit.

Now, Jay-Z appears to be looking to clear his name for good. Today (March 3), Jay-Z filed a countersuit against his former Jane Doe accuser in Alabama federal court, according to Billboard.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) claims the accuser “voluntarily admitted” her claims were “a false, malicious story.”

“Mr. Carter does not commence this action lightly,” reads the compliant. “But the extortion and abuse of Mr. Carter by Doe and her lawyers must stop.”

It continues: “Defendants [Jane Doe and former lawyer Tony Buzbee] devised and executed their plan to accuse Mr. Carter of sexual assault and used national news and media outlets to disseminate the fabricated accusations to millions despite the falsity of the accusation. Defendants’ actions were willful and purposeful in order to maximize the reputational harm to Mr. Carter and induce Mr. Carter to pay them.”

“Doe has now voluntarily admitted directly to representatives of Mr. Carter that the story brought before the world in court and on global television was just that: a false, malicious story,” closes the document. “She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself… who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

Buzbee quickly fired back with a statement to the outlet denying the claims made against him. “This case is baloney and has no legal merit,” he wrote. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She won’t. Instead, she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course.”

Jay-Z is also suing Tony Buzbee for defamation and extortion.