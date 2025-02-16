Back in December, Jay-Z’s name was added to civil lawsuit that accused him of sexual assaulting a minor alongside Diddy. Since then, the “Encore” rapper has been legally fighting to clear his name.
On February 14, the Jane Doe through their attorney Tony Buzbee voluntarily dropped the case. Following the filing, Jay-Z issued a statement celebrating the news.
“Today is a victory,” he wrote in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed.”
He continued: “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”
Those severe claims said Jay-Z forcibly taking off Doe’s clothes then holding her down while he allegedly raped her. Despite the cases being dropped, Jay-Z still appears to be pursuing his defamation and extortion cases against Buzbee.
Read Jay-Z’s full statement regarding the voluntary withdrawal below.
Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.
This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.
The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.