Back in December, Jay-Z’s name was added to civil lawsuit that accused him of sexual assaulting a minor alongside Diddy. Since then, the “Encore” rapper has been legally fighting to clear his name.

On February 14, the Jane Doe through their attorney Tony Buzbee voluntarily dropped the case. Following the filing, Jay-Z issued a statement celebrating the news.

“Today is a victory,” he wrote in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed.”

He continued: “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

Those severe claims said Jay-Z forcibly taking off Doe’s clothes then holding her down while he allegedly raped her. Despite the cases being dropped, Jay-Z still appears to be pursuing his defamation and extortion cases against Buzbee.

Read Jay-Z’s full statement regarding the voluntary withdrawal below.