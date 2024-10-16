Jay-Z has become a major figure in the NFL in recent years, ever since he took the reigns on deciding who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Shows. The NFL is apparently pleased with how this professional relationship has worked out, as Jay and the league have reportedly agreed to extend their deal. This is according to a new Bloomberg report (as XXL notes).

The the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta on October 15, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, “It’s been a mutually positive relationship. I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts. Jay is happy. [Roc Nation CEO] Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”

It’s not currently clear how much the new deal is worth. Per ESPN, though, the original deal was worth $25 million over five years.

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2024 halftime show, and Jay said of that pick, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Fat Joe recently gave Jay flowers for his work on the halftime shows, saying, “If he wasn’t doing shows, it’d be no hip-hop.”