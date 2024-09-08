Apple Music Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show is already facing backlash. Today (September 8), Kendrick Lamar was announced as the show’s featured performer. Given the chart-topping year Kendrick has had and his victory in the Drake beef, you’d think the public would rally behind the choice. However, this not the case for one understandable reason—its location.

Next year, the big game is heading to New Orleans. Based on the alone hip-hop heads assumed Lil Wayne was a sure in, which included his longtime engineer Fabian Marasciullo. Well, not Jay-Z. Thanks to his role as the NFL’s music strategist and the Roc Nation partnership with the league, he’s opinion far outweighs the public. In a statement, Jay-Z stood by Kendrick Lamar’s selection.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” he said. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Jay-Z isn’t alone. Former Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, Rihanna, subtly showed her support by liking Kendrick’s reveal post on Instagram.

Contrarily, Master P agreed with users online’s sentiments urging that Lil Wayne be considered for the slot.

“As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that Lil Wayne should be a part of this celebration as well,” he wrote. “He’s one of the greatest hip-hop artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here.”

The show isn’t set until February 2025, so this saga is far from over.