Early Tuesday morning, the tracklist to the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film Judas And The Black Messiah was made public. Of its 22 tracks, one undeniable highlight came with Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle’s “What It Feels Like” collaboration. It was the first and sadly the last track the duo performed together, and it arrives as we approach the two-year mark of Nipsey’s death. A snippet, though, has already been made available in a new clip dropped on social media.

This New Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z Record Sounding Righteous 🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MpEDPwFoqw — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 10, 2021

Tracklist for "Judas and the Black Messiah" soundtrack unveiled The lineup includes a JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration titled "What It Feels Like" 👀 The biographical drama details the betrayal of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s pic.twitter.com/Tol3plKJtL — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 9, 2021

The video begins with Nipsey Hussle letting off a collection of bars before Jay-Z steps to the mic. In his verse, Jay aims to rally the troops to fight back against those who have oppressed him and his people. As for the rest of the tracklist on the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, people can expect to hear contributions from ASAP Rocky, Black Thought, JID, Lil Durk, Masego, Nas, HER, who recently shared “Fight For You” from the upcoming project, and many other artists as well.

You can listen to the snippet in the video above.

Judas And The Black Messiah will debut on HBO Max 2/12.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.