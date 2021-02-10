Getty Image
Jay-Z And Nipsey Hussle’s Upcoming ‘What It Feels Like’ Collaboration Gets Teased Days Before Its Release

Early Tuesday morning, the tracklist to the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film Judas And The Black Messiah was made public. Of its 22 tracks, one undeniable highlight came with Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle’s “What It Feels Like” collaboration. It was the first and sadly the last track the duo performed together, and it arrives as we approach the two-year mark of Nipsey’s death. A snippet, though, has already been made available in a new clip dropped on social media.

The video begins with Nipsey Hussle letting off a collection of bars before Jay-Z steps to the mic. In his verse, Jay aims to rally the troops to fight back against those who have oppressed him and his people. As for the rest of the tracklist on the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, people can expect to hear contributions from ASAP Rocky, Black Thought, JID, Lil Durk, Masego, Nas, HER, who recently shared “Fight For You” from the upcoming project, and many other artists as well.

You can listen to the snippet in the video above.

Judas And The Black Messiah will debut on HBO Max 2/12.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

