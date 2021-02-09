Seven years ago, when Nipsey Hussle declared his Crenshaw mixtape would cost $100, the overall reaction online was skepticism. However, he had one true believer: Jay-Z, who commended his ambition while buying 100 copies of the album. Eventually, the album sold out, proving Nipsey right, and since then, a bond was forged between the two rappers-turned-moguls. Unfortunately, that connection never turned into a musical collaboration — until now.

Jay-Z and Nipsey will finally appear on a track together for the first time on the upcoming soundtrack from Judas And The Black Messiah. Directed by Shaka King and starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, Judas recounts the downfall of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton as he’s betrayed by William O’Neal, an informant for the FBI.

In addition to the Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration, “What It Feels Like,” the tracklist also includes contributions from ASAP Rocky, BJ THe Chicago Kid, Black Thought, Dom Kennedy, G Herbo, HER, Hit-Boy, JID, Lil Durk, Masego, Nas, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Rakim, Rapsody, Saba, Sir, Smino, and more. HER previously released “Fight For You” and performed the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist for "Judas and the Black Messiah" soundtrack unveiled The lineup includes a JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration titled "What It Feels Like" 👀 The biographical drama details the betrayal of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s pic.twitter.com/Tol3plKJtL — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 9, 2021

Judas And The Black Messiah will debut on HBO Max 2/12.