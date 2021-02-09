Getty Image
Music

Jay-Z And Nipsey Hussle Collaborate For The First Time On The ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Soundtrack

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Seven years ago, when Nipsey Hussle declared his Crenshaw mixtape would cost $100, the overall reaction online was skepticism. However, he had one true believer: Jay-Z, who commended his ambition while buying 100 copies of the album. Eventually, the album sold out, proving Nipsey right, and since then, a bond was forged between the two rappers-turned-moguls. Unfortunately, that connection never turned into a musical collaboration — until now.

Jay-Z and Nipsey will finally appear on a track together for the first time on the upcoming soundtrack from Judas And The Black Messiah. Directed by Shaka King and starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, Judas recounts the downfall of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton as he’s betrayed by William O’Neal, an informant for the FBI.

In addition to the Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration, “What It Feels Like,” the tracklist also includes contributions from ASAP Rocky, BJ THe Chicago Kid, Black Thought, Dom Kennedy, G Herbo, HER, Hit-Boy, JID, Lil Durk, Masego, Nas, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Rakim, Rapsody, Saba, Sir, Smino, and more. HER previously released “Fight For You” and performed the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. Check out the tracklist below.

Judas And The Black Messiah will debut on HBO Max 2/12.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Jay ZTags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×