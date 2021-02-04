HER is just days away from taking the stage to perform a rendition of “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl LV. But before she helps kick off the big game, the singer has offered fans the groovy track “Fight For You.”

The single was penned for the upcoming film Judas And The Black Messiah, which stars LaKeith Stanfield as an FBI informant infiltrating the Black Panther Party. HER’s song reflects some themes from the film as she sings of the importance of obtaining freedom for her people over a shuffling beat.

Speaking about the song in an interview with ABC News 7, HER said:

“The song was so fun to make, especially making something from that time the late ’60s, early ’70s is one of my favorite eras of music. You know the connection to what was happening then, what’s happening now, and what’s still happening unfortunately…and being from the Bay Area, I think these are all such cool things that show me I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. The fact that I’m now nominated for a Golden Globe, it’s incredible you know. I never would have imagined making something like this. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Listen to HER’s “Fight For You” above.

Judas And The Black Messiah is streaming on HBO Max starting 2/12.