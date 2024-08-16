If you can tour together, you can create together. Although their time on The Field Trip Tour has officially ended, Jean Dawson and Lil Yachty have seemingly maintained their bond.

Today (August 16), Jean Dawson dropped his latest single, “Die For Me” featuring Lil Yachty. On the gloomy record, produced by , the duo detailed their ultimatums for loved ones as Jean sings: “I bet somebody love me, no / After I’ve died, we’ll see / Don’t show up at my funeral / If you won’t die for me.”

Lil Yachty used his guest verse to flex his confidence and demand for unwavering loyalty in a partner.

“I gotta give out some vital information, this is a congregation / This is the conversation, a breathtaking persuasion / I think you are amazing, so good that n****s obsessed / I’ve been feeling sharp pains in my chest / As of now, I think I know what’s best / If you love me you’ll lay down and rest / To your family, I’ll explain it best / I just tell ’em I loved you to death,” raps Yachty.

Based on Jean Dawson’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), “Die For Me” is a teaser for the entertainer’s forthcoming album, Glimmer Of God.

Listen to Jean Dawson’s new single “Die For Me” featuring Lil Yachty above.