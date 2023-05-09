Lil Yachty is hitting the road beginning this fall to support his latest album, Let’s Start Here. Since its release, the “Strike” musician has received praise from fans and other musicians for its innovative approach. The 14-track project even debuted atop the music charts. Now, supporters have the opportunity to the album live as Lil Yachty just revealed his Field Trip Global Tour kicking off this fall.

Yachty has shared how difficult planning the tour has been, but so far, it looks like everything worked itself out. Launching in Washington, DC on September 21, the Field Trip Global Tour has quite a massive schedule. Currently billed as a 39-date run, Lil Yachty will make his way around North America before hitting Europe in mid-October. At this time, no supporting or opening acts have been revealed; however, ticket sales are currently live.

Beginning at 10 a.m. local time today (May 9) in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe, fans with access to Lil Yachty’s artist presale were able to snag tickets over the next few days. While general ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12, at the same time.

Check out the dates for Yachty’s Field Trip Tour below and find more information here.

09/21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset

11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013

12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer