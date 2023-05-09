Lil Yachty is hitting the road beginning this fall to support his latest album, Let’s Start Here. Since its release, the “Strike” musician has received praise from fans and other musicians for its innovative approach. The 14-track project even debuted atop the music charts. Now, supporters have the opportunity to the album live as Lil Yachty just revealed his Field Trip Global Tour kicking off this fall.
Yachty has shared how difficult planning the tour has been, but so far, it looks like everything worked itself out. Launching in Washington, DC on September 21, the Field Trip Global Tour has quite a massive schedule. Currently billed as a 39-date run, Lil Yachty will make his way around North America before hitting Europe in mid-October. At this time, no supporting or opening acts have been revealed; however, ticket sales are currently live.
Beginning at 10 a.m. local time today (May 9) in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe, fans with access to Lil Yachty’s artist presale were able to snag tickets over the next few days. While general ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12, at the same time.
Check out the dates for Yachty’s Field Trip Tour below and find more information here.
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset
11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013
12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer