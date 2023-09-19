Who Is Opening Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip Tour?’

Nick Hakim The North American wing of The Field Trip Tour will solely feature “Happen” musician Nick Hakim as the opening act. Born to a Chilean mother and Peruvian father, Hakim uses his rich cultural references and the robust sounds of his hometown, Washington, DC, to operate outside the genre bounds. Since his move to Brooklyn, New York, Hakim has become a frontrunner in the region’s push for sonic fluidity. Last year, Hakim released his latest album, COMETA, a product of that creative exploration. Jean Dawson Recording artist Jean Dawson will pick up the supporting act mantle when The Field Trip Tour makes its way to Europe in November. Following in alignment with Lil Yachty’s journey into the musical fringes, Dawson joining him on the road makes sense. The musician’s past projects — Chaos Now*, Pixel Bath, Bath Sports — and his forthcoming collaboration with singer SZA are blends of his sonic interests. Dawson’s artistry is a journey similar to his move from his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico, Dawson to San Diego, California. As a biracial (Black and Mexican) act, Dawson aims to pay homage to each culture.

Nala Sinephro Although Nala Sinephro will only join The Field Trip Tour for its stop in London, England, where she is currently based, her music is worth a listen. Most of the featured acts on the tour emphasize alternative elements in their work, but for Sinephro, it’s all about jazz. The Caribbean-Belgian multi-instrumentalist pushes the bounds of the genre. On her debut album, Space 1.8, which was shared in 2021, she fully displayed her technical abilities with the pedal harp, modular synthesizer, keyboards, and piano. Click here to view Lil Yachty’s The Field Trip Tour schedule.