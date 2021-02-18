Jeezy Mourns His Mother’s Death And Remembers Her As His ‘Super Hero’

Jeezy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some sad news:His mother recently passed away. Jeezy did not reveal the cause of death, but back in 2019, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he revealed she was battling an illness, though it’s unknown if it had any role in her death. The rapper also posted a heartfelt caption.

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances,” he wrote. “My Super Hero. Feared nothing or no one.. No obstacle or set backs. One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged.”

He continued: “I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us. My faith is strong,” he said. “I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face. I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA’S BABY”