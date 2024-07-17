After releasing three well-received albums as one-half of Miami rap duo City Girls, JT is going solo with the release of her upcoming album, City Cinderella. Here’s what you need to know.
Release Date:
City Cinderella is expected to release July 19 via Quality Control. Get more information here.
Tracklist:
JT released the tracklist for City Cinderella today. See below.
1. “Intro (Hope)”
2. “Brick Talk”
3. “Oh” Feat. DJ Khaled
4. “Servin”
5. “Dod”
6. “Lemon Pepper” Feat. Stunna Girl
7. “Swang”
8. “90’s Baby”
9. “Uncle Al”
10. “Sideways”
11. “Okay”
12. “JT Coming”
13. “All Stars” Feat. Clip
14. “Red Flowers”
15. “Star Of The Show”
16. “Okay (Remix)” Feat. Jeezy
Features:
Features have been confirmed as DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and Stunna Girl.
Singles:
So far, JT has released one single: “Okay,” which she later remixed with Jeezy.
Artwork:
JT revealed the artwork for City Cinderella on July 3. You can see it below.
Tour:
JT shared the dates for her City Cinderella tour on July 9. You can see the dates below.
08/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/21 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
08/23 — Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
08/24 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
08/25 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster – Main Room
08/28 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
08/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/30 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
09/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
09/05 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/08 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
09/10 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
09/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/13 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
09/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s – South Side Music Hall
09/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
09/20 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo