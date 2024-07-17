After releasing three well-received albums as one-half of Miami rap duo City Girls, JT is going solo with the release of her upcoming album, City Cinderella. Here’s what you need to know.

Release Date: City Cinderella is expected to release July 19 via Quality Control. Get more information here. Tracklist: JT released the tracklist for City Cinderella today. See below. 1. “Intro (Hope)”

2. “Brick Talk”

3. “Oh” Feat. DJ Khaled

4. “Servin”

5. “Dod”

6. “Lemon Pepper” Feat. Stunna Girl

7. “Swang”

8. “90’s Baby”

9. “Uncle Al”

10. “Sideways”

11. “Okay”

12. “JT Coming”

13. “All Stars” Feat. Clip

14. “Red Flowers”

15. “Star Of The Show”

16. “Okay (Remix)” Feat. Jeezy

Features: Features have been confirmed as DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and Stunna Girl. Singles: So far, JT has released one single: “Okay,” which she later remixed with Jeezy.