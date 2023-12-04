Did Jeezy Cheat On Jeannie Mai?

It has been a couple of months since Atlanta trap rapper Jeezy and TV personality Jeannie Mai filed for divorce and a new development in the case now has renewed fan speculation that the divorce was prompted by infidelity. According to Us Weekly, Jeannie Mai’s representation has asked the court to uphold an infidelity clause in the couple’s prenuptial agreement. On Thursday, November 30, Mai’s attorney filed a request for “equitable division” of their marital assets, citing the clause which reads that if either Jeezy or Jeannie steps out, “a significant financial penalty” would apply.

Jeezy, however, told Us Weekly through a spokesperson that “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

The rapper addressed the divorce in part during a November interview with Nia Long. “I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey,” he said. “I can tell you that I’m saddened. I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy, right? But, again, God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

At the time, he also denied again that he was unfaithful, quoting his own song, ““Real n****s don’t cheat.”