Although rapper Jeezy already has two children from previous relationships, hearing the story of how he and girlfriend The Real co-host Jeannie Mai decided to have their own child together is a pretty touching story. In a spread for Women’s Health, Mai shared the news and told fans she’s excited to finally let the world in on the couple’s decision “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she said. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

But she opened up a bit more on The Real, telling her fellow hosts about how she initially never wanted to have children, but building a healthy relationship with Jeezy eventually changed her mind. Getting emotional as she began to share, Mai said she never really felt safe in her own childhood, and as she began to feel safe in her relationship, the idea of becoming a parent suddenly didn’t seem like an impossible thing. It’s a very moving and vulnerable admission from someone who has clearly given a lot of thought the to the topic, and isn’t just rushing into it, a refreshing change in our culture of late! Check out her thoughts below and congratulations to the couple.