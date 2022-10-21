Jeezy Explains Why It Was So Important For Him To Reconnect With Freddie Gibbs

A little under month after Freddie Gibbs released his new album, Soul Sold Separately, Gibbs’ former mentor Jeezy has released his own new project, Snofall, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama. Naturally, he’s doing radio promo for the album, stopping by the Hot 97 headquarters to chat with Ebro In The Morning about it. In the course of the interview, Ebro brought up Freddie Gibbs and how on his new album, the Gary native raps about learning to be his own boss from Jeezy.

Jeezy acknowledged the shout-out, telling the hosts, “I knew he was going to be a star with or without me,” and delving into why it was so important for him to reconnect with Gibbs ten years after their falling out. “I’m really intentional about making sure that I reconnect with a lot of people,” he said. “Not on no Kumbaya — but just like ‘I had love for you,’ and if it was my wrongdoing or me reacting to what you did to me… we had a miscommunication or somebody was talking through somebody else, and the word got to me. That happened before where people think you ain’t keeping your word, but you talking to somebody else, you got my line hit me directly.”

“It’s just like my biggest regret and still will be how I nourished my relationships in the beginning — because I had no idea that 10 years later, that would affect me,” he elaborated. Jeezy also recently settled his long-term dispute with Gucci Mane during their Verzuz battle last year, although that event was a tense affair.

Gibbs also explained how the two men buried the hatchet during a recent interview, saying a chance meeting at an airport led to them hugging it out. He also admitted he handled the situation poorly, letting pride and miscommunication cause him to burn the bridge at an inopportune point in his career. But it looks like they are back on good terms again and if this leads to new music, all the better.

Watch Jeezy’s full interview above.