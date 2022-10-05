Earlier this year, DJ Drama and Jeezy teamed up for a song called “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” Fans were grateful for this collaboration, especially fans of Jeezy, because it broke the two-year hiatus he’s had since his 2020 album The Recession 2. But now they have even more to look forward to because the two acts are unveiling a joint album together.

DJ Drama and Jeezy have announced that they made a mixtape, Snofall, which will arrive at the end of this month. It was announced last night, Oct. 4, in a commercial during the airing of the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Hopefully a new single on is the way. For now, “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” is all we have.

Meanwhile, it was just revealed how Jeez squashed his beef with Freddie Gibbs. In an interview, Gibbs explained, “We exchanged numbers and we both got on a plane and that was it. It was one of the most beautiful things ever. I been put it behind me, but I had to see him. And then when you look back, man, it wasn’t really nothing. That was f*cking a music disagreement. I didn’t really have nothing against Jeezy; I looked up to Jeezy.”

Snofall arrives 10/21.