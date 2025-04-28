To promote the new movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, Coachella guest star The Weeknd interviewed co-star Jenna Ortega for V Magazine. The chat is an insightful read from two real-deal movie buffs: the “Drive” singer, for instance, introduced Tim Burton to Claire Denis’ masterful Beau Travail, and they make references to Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and Isabelle Adjani.

Ortega also discussed a screenplay she’s been working on for many years.

“I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years,” the Wednesday actress told The Weeknd. “It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made.”

Ortega continued:

“I think learning how to produce and being a part of projects in that way has informed me so much. There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware of. I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things. Everything that I’ve done in my career, I feel like there’s a reason why I didn’t make this story at an earlier time, but I’m really excited about it.”

Ortega added that for this script in particular, “I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow opens in theaters on May 16.