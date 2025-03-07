Earlier this week, Canadian singer Jessie Reyez announced the impending release of her third studio album, Paid In Memories. As she did with her most recent single, “Goliath,” Reyez introduced her newest single from the album, “Psilocybin & Daisies,” with an exuberant, stripped-down live performance video.

The performance finds Reyez and her band standing in a field surrounded by long grass and the titular flowers, playing the rock-tinged song as the “sky” behind them cycles through a psychedelic array of hues. “I wanna love you to death,” Reyez sings as she prances through the field, lost in the craving mood of the lyrics.

Reyez’s album announcement was accompanied by a video of home movie clips, over which Jessie explained the album’s title. “Emotions get lost in translation because words aren’t colored the same,” she said. “Ambition is one of those gray words for me, and success used to make me afraid. But it’s not that deep. You live some life, you make some art, and you find your way. So thank God, because in love, in money, in spirit, and memories, b*tch: I’m f*cking paid.”

She also shared a photo from her eighth grade yearbook, accompanied by her younger self’s ambitions: “achieve fame, go platinum, get rich.” As she hasn’t shared the tracklist yet, fans can only speculate whether previously released singles like “Shut Up” with Big Sean and “Ridin” with Lil Wayne will appear on it.

Watch Jessie Reyez’s “Psilocybin & Daisies” live performance video above.

Paid In Memories is due on 3/28 via FMLY / Island Records.