Jessie Reyez has always flirted with hip-hop in her genre-defying music, but her last two singles have made the connection much more explicit — in every connotation implied. In May, she released her first solo single of 2024, “Shut Up,” with a Big Sean feature that complemented the song’s boisterous, boastful tone. Today, she’s released her second single, “Ridin’,” reaching out to Lil Wayne to add his signature slick innuendo to her sensual new track, which threads the gap between alt-rock, hip-hop, and R&B with lusty lyricism and passionate, pining delivery.

In addition to these two songs — which certainly seem to suggest a new album announcement sometime in the near future — Jessie also contributed a song to the soundtrack for Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi space opera/Star Wars send-up, Rebel Moon, alongside Tokischa, Uproxx cover stars Aespa, and South African EDM superstar Black Coffee.

A new album from Reyez would certainly be timely; her last album, Yessie, was released in 2022, just two years after her debut, Before Love Came To Kill Us. That’s a one hot album every two-year average, as the man once said, so it’s probably about time for Jessie to drop a follow-up.

You can watch the video for “Ridin'” with Lil Wayne above beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.