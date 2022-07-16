Jhene Aiko Is Glowing In Her First Official Maternity Photos

Fans of Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are still reeling over those baby bump photos that circulated over Fourth of July weekend. Both Aiko and Sean have remained relatively quiet on social media since news of the pregnancy broke, until today.

Earlier, Aiko took to Instagram to reveal the first official maternity photo.

In the picture, she is seen nude, tastefully covered by shadows of the sun, as an image of the earth appears in the background. Sean commented on the picture thanking fans for their support, and said that he “can’t wait” for the baby to arrive. Their child will be Aiko’s second child and Sean’s first.

So it looks like fans may have to wait a little bit longer for a follow-up to Aiko and Sean’s 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88. Sean confirmed that he and his longtime partner have been working on the album earlier this year, during an Instagram live session with R&B singer Queen Naija. He also confirmed that he is recording music of his own.

“I’m here working on a new album and new Twenty88, me and Jhené,” he said. “Sh*t, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though.”