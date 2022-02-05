big-sean-jhene-aiko.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Big Sean Says That His And Jhene Aiko’s Next Twenty88 Album Is ‘Coming Along’

by: InstagramTwitter

After going three years without new music, Big Sean has been treating his fans well, having released two projects within the last two years. It started with his fifth album Detroit 2, which he dropped in 2020. The following year, he connected with Hit-Boy for their EP What You Expect. During a recent Instagram Live with Queen Naija, which came after she and Sean released their single, “Hate Our Love,” Sean shared some news about a project his fans have long awaited.

During the livestream, Sean said that his time in the studio has been spent completing his sixth solo album and a new Twenty88 album with Jhene Aiko. “We’ve been working on it for a little bit,” he said about the latter. “It’s coming along though.” Back in 2016, Sean and Jhene released their first project as Twenty88. Since then, they’ve released music under that name on two occasions: first, in 2017 with “OLLA (Only Lovers Left Alive)” from Jhene’s album, Trip, and again later that year with “Same Time, Pt. 1” from Sean’s album, I Decided.

Big Sean’s reveal comes after he and Jhene were mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. during their appearance at a Los Angeles Rams football game last month.

You can watch Sean speak about the Twenty88 album in the video above.

Listen To This
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×