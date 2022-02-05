After going three years without new music, Big Sean has been treating his fans well, having released two projects within the last two years. It started with his fifth album Detroit 2, which he dropped in 2020. The following year, he connected with Hit-Boy for their EP What You Expect. During a recent Instagram Live with Queen Naija, which came after she and Sean released their single, “Hate Our Love,” Sean shared some news about a project his fans have long awaited.

Big Sean mentions his working on a new album & new TWENTY88 with Jhene Aiko. pic.twitter.com/ugl8wR5PzZ — Riki P. (@itsrikip) February 4, 2022

During the livestream, Sean said that his time in the studio has been spent completing his sixth solo album and a new Twenty88 album with Jhene Aiko. “We’ve been working on it for a little bit,” he said about the latter. “It’s coming along though.” Back in 2016, Sean and Jhene released their first project as Twenty88. Since then, they’ve released music under that name on two occasions: first, in 2017 with “OLLA (Only Lovers Left Alive)” from Jhene’s album, Trip, and again later that year with “Same Time, Pt. 1” from Sean’s album, I Decided.

Big Sean’s reveal comes after he and Jhene were mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. during their appearance at a Los Angeles Rams football game last month.

You can watch Sean speak about the Twenty88 album in the video above.