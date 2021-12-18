Big Sean recently made an appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s podcast Drink Champs not long after comments that Ye made on the show. Ye said signing Big Sean was the “worst thing I’ve ever done,” and in response, Sean called the remark “some b*tch-ass sh*t,” adding, “I’ve traveled around the world for this man, every time he’s called. And I’ve done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times.” Sean continued to speak about Ye, including something that occurred during studio sessions for Ye’s 2011 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

According to Sean, he was forced to fire a friend that he brought to one of the sessions after they posted a “sneak picture” of Ye, Jay-Z, and Beyonce working on songs. “He was gonna help hold me down,” Sean said about the friend. “It’s good to just have a support system, it’s good to have one of your homies there when you tryna contribute.” However, after the picture was posted and it made its way around the internet, Ye and Jay-Z confronted him about it and expressed their frustrations with him.

“They came at me and they thought it was me,” said. “It didn’t even make sense because I wasn’t even on at that time and it was like Kanye, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Big Sean… People were like, ‘Who the f*ck is Big Sean?’ It looked like I planted this shit.” Ye told Sean to fire his friend because it made him look “thirsty.” “I explained to him who it was and he was like, ‘You gotta fu*kin’ fire him.’ He was like, ‘We’ve all done this. We’ve hired the people that we love,’” Sean recalled.

In the end, Sean was forced to have a tough conversation with his friend. “I’m sorry, bro, we gotta figure out something else,” Sean said to that friend. However, according to him, everything eventually turned out for the best. “It ended up being a blessing in disguise,” Sean said. “He ended up transforming his life and being probably way more successful than he would have been just in the position he was in.”

You can listen to Sean recall this moment around the 40:00 mark in the video above.