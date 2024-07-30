Jhené Aiko has taken to an interesting release strategy for her new songs lately. In January, she released two versions of “Sun/Son,” including a stripped-down, piano ballad edition alongside the original. She continues the trend on her new song, “Guidance,” another gentle ballad that finds the LA singer recognizing, “I got a lot of God in me, and I can stand alone.” In addition to the original, which features a soft beat defined by an acoustic guitar loop, there’s also a piano version, which you can check out below.

It would actually be very cool to see Jhené release her next project in two versions — like a “buy one, get one” sale for music.

While fans await news of this project, Aiko also released videos for Chilombo singles “Surrender” and “Love,” which she filmed to accompany the album four years ago but withheld as a result of the pandemic shutdowns.

The singer is currently playing songs from that album — as well as fan favorites from Sailing Soul(s) and more — on her Magic Hour Tour with fellow hip-hop-influenced soul singers Kiana Ledé and Tink, and rapper Coi Leray. However, despite the peaceful lineup, the tour hasn’t been without some discord, as seen at the recent Atlanta stop. You can recenter, though, by listening to “Guidance” above.