Jhené Aiko Gets Energy From The Center Of The Universe In Her Tender New Song, ‘Sun/Son’

In Jhené Aiko’s tender new ballad, “Sun/Son,” the Los Angeles-born singer expands on the obvious homophonic metaphor, gushing about the new center of her universe. Jhené and her man Big Sean announced the birth of their son, Noah, in November 2022, sharing the first photo of the baby last January. His birth seems to have coincided with a resurgence of Jhené’s creative energy; last March, she shared her first new song in some time, “Calm & Patient,” suggesting that she might be back in the studio with a new project in the works.

Although neither Jhené nor Sean has announced anything official just yet, that increased activity was enough to earn them a shared spot on Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024 list, as fans still haven’t given up on the possiblity of a follow-up to their 2016 joint album Twenty88. Sean noted as recently as February 2022 that the album is “coming along,” but considering the effort that goes into parenting a newborn, a delay was probably inevitable.

Aiko wasn’t completely off the radar in the time since; she made appearances on songs with John Legend, Tyga, Ab-Soul, and the late August 08 throughout 2022. Meanwhile, “Sun/Son” also has an acoustic piano version, which you can listen to below.