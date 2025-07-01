With his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, peeking over the horizon, JID has gone back to one of his favorite standbys: releasing a fiery freestyle to help promote the project. He dropped “30” back in January 2024 and “31” in October, so of course, his latest is “32.”

The video opens with a scroll running down his accomplishments over the past few years: 3 Grammy nominations, 4.6 billion YouTube views, and cheekily, “best rapper under 100 years old.” The rest of the video features fuzzy VHS footage of his exploits on the football field (he played two seasons of NCAA Division I football at Hampton University before his rap career took off). Funnily enough, did you know JID’s real last name is “Route?” You could say he was born to ball — only now, he does so in a different arena.

While JID has already released two videos to promote God Does Like Ugly — “Bodies” and “WRK” — “32” doesn’t appear to be an offical video for the album. Instead, it’s part of a mixtape he’s releasing on the 4th of July as a prelude to the project titled GDLU Preluxe, presented by JD Sports. Between JID and J. Cole, Dreamville remains on the cutting edge of the overlap between athletics and music.

Watch JID’s video for “32” above.

God Does Like Ugly is due on 8/9 via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here.