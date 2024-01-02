In 2022, Atlanta-bred Dreamville rapper JID dropped his third album The Forever Story, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he’s seemingly laid low, taking some well-deserved time off after completing the Luv Is 4ever tour with Smino. In May, he announced a joint project with Metro Boomin, then in August, he teased a follow-up to The Forever Story, Forever & A Day.

It looks like he’s ready to kick off his 2024 campaign, as he opened the year with a new freestyle, “30,” dropping a visualizer in which he raps while sitting in a window. The beat is produced by his long-time beatmaking partner Christo, Conductor, and Tane Runo. On New Year’s Day, JID expressed his intent for the year on Twitter, writing, “ima just drop music all year and see what happens.”

ima just drop music all year and see what happens — (J.I.D)🪓🪓 (@JIDsv) January 2, 2024

It seems mostly like that what will happen is that JID will drop 4ever & A Day sometime this year, finishing up his Metro Booming project sometime after Metro drops his own joint album with Future. Metro said that this project will be his top focus until its release. In the meantime, it seems as though JID will continue dropping these freestyles — and the rap world will be all the better for it.

Check out the “30 Freestyle” video above.