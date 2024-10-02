JID Teases His Comeback With The Combative ’31 (Freestyle)’ Video

It has been a minute since rap fans last heard from Dreamville’s Atlanta standout JID. Perhaps it’s due to the pugnacious energy that’s been floating around hip-hop all year, or maybe it’s due to the advice he got from Top Dawg Entertainment President Punch, but JID’s only real musical releases in 2024 after setting the year off with “30 Freestyle” have been features for Lyrical Lemonade and BIA.

However, it looks like he’s ready for a comeback, dropping a follow-up freestyle, “31,” with a video embracing the pugilistic theme of the year by combining his performance with clips from various combat sports. Lyrically, he also gets into the competitive spirit of 2024, throwing out such lines as “Place your top five in the archive” and “I could say I’m better than- hmm, but you already know.” Given how Dreamville’s head honcho J. Cole bowed out of his proposed battle with Kendrick Lamar, it looks like JID is picking up the label’s standard and out to avenge their honor.

If he really is coming back, he’s given fans plenty to look forward to, even without an official release on the books. In addition to the album he’s supposedly cooking up with Metro Boomin, he teased a collaboration with Atlanta up-and-comer Anycia that has fans salivating over the future.

Watch JID’s “31 (Freestyle)” video above.