JID Has Turned In His Next Album: ‘All The Ts Are Crossed’

Last summer, JID’s manager Barry Hefner joked that the Atlanta rapper’s next album was never coming out after being told by TDE President Punch Henderson that “holding albums back” was the secret to the California label’s success.

Fortunately, it seems, that wasn’t the case; although, JID’s recent announcement that the album has been submitted for publishing was a relatively long time coming (his last album, The Forever Story, was released in August 2022). In a recent interview with I-D for the magazine’s social media coverage of Paris Fashion Week, JID was asked about the status of his long-awaited fourth studio album.

“It’s done,” he confirmed. “It’s turned in. It’s coming really f**king soon. It’s been a long time in the making. All the ‘T’s are crossed, and the ‘I’s are dotted. I think we’re in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years.”

While he did confirm that the album was done, he didn’t distinguish which of the projects fans have been waiting on for long was finished. In addition to his follow up to The Forever Story, JID also announced a project produced by Metro Boomin back in 2023; a year later, the St. Louis trap stalwart assured a concerned fan the album was “still a thing.” Are they the same album at this point? Who knows, but it’s still nice to know that the seemingly interminable wait for JID’s ascension may finally be over soon.