Dreamville fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of JID’s fourth album, Forever & A Day, for almost two years now, after JID announced it in August 2022. Since then, he’s projected and missed at least one release window, fall 2023, after announcing a second project, a joint album with Metro Boomin, was also in the works. And although Metro pledged to release the album sometime this year, reassuring worried fans it was “still a thing” despite his busy schedule, Top Dawg Entertainment President Punch may have ruined fans hopes for a 2024 release after giving JID’s manager, Barry Hefner, his “secret” to success.

Replying to a SZA fan account’s celebratory post about the longevity of the singer’s last album SOS (80 weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart), Punch wrote simply, “Insane.” When Hefner wondered, “what’s your secret?” Punch replied with the strategy that vexed SZA fans (and the artist herself) for the five years between the release of her acclaimed debut CTRL and SOS: “The secret is… hold albums back.”

Hef, who was definitely in on the joke, promised to apply this strategy to the Since The ’80s management roster — which includes JID. “TDE always holding their artists back from being successful..” he responded, citing a common fan complaint about the California label’s unpredictable release schedule. “if this what holding the album back looks like ain’t sh*t coming out over here.” Punch jovially agreed. “JID fans finna get at now.”

So, there you have it, JID fans. Forever & A Day may take that long to come out, and really, you can blame SZA fans for keeping SOS in rotation so long — even as they await its promised follow-up, Lana. This is why they say patience is a virtue.